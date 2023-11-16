DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sirenitas is our new night and monthly residency at Studio 71, Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood. Think of Sirenitas as Sirens' younger sister: a little impatient, a little provocative, but always groovy and sexy! It's your trademark Sirens' sound, but in...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.