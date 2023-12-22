DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Toast to success, Toast to progress, Toast to a year of wins.
Style, Class, and Taste returns. The 4th Annual 'Toast' will return as the ultimate end of year celebration. This year Toast is Christmas weekend, making it the perfect holiday party. Cocktail...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.