Girlz B Like // All Female, All Vinyl

Grow
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
Girlz B Like Christmas Special

The month of December serves as our last event for 2023: The Silver and Gold Christmas Soiree. You are invited to get glammed up in your glitziest attire to party into the late hours at the all women, all vinyl event Girlz B...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Marcia Carr

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

