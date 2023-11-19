DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arca Sunday Remedy: Akeem

ARCA
Sun, 19 Nov, 5:00 pm
PartyMilano
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ARCA SUNDAY REMEDY

from 5pm to 10pm

LINE-UP:

Kosmi

Youssef Giga

Miro

! Rimangono validi gli RSVP del Mercatino del Principe !

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da 6AM snc.

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.