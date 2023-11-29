DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elaine Nelson: A Celebration

The BRIT Theatre - The BRIT School
Wed, 29 Nov, 6:30 pm
One year on from the sad and sudden death of our extraordinary and beautiful Head of English Elaine Nelson.

Join us for a special version of our Black History Matters assembly in which we will be celebrating everything Black History Matters and Elaine

This is an 14+ event
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.

The BRIT Theatre - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
