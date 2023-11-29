DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
One year on from the sad and sudden death of our extraordinary and beautiful Head of English Elaine Nelson.
Join us for a special version of our Black History Matters assembly in which we will be celebrating everything Black History Matters and Elaine
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.