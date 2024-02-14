DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentine's Day Spectacular!

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
TheatreNew York
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentine's Day Spectacular - Live at LPR on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024

Join Hostess Shelly Watson and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Wednesday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valent...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Thirsty Girl Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

