DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KEYON HARROLD performing "FOREVERLAND" with Special Guests from the new album. Musicians Room Presents Two Nights of Keyon Harrold. Youthful yet mature, fiery yet sensitive, and always with an undeniable groove, trumpeter Keyon Harrold shines brightly on t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.