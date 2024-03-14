Top track

Luther - ALAKAZAM

Luther

Antipode
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€27.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Deuxième signature du label SUBLIME, Luther dévoile GARÇON en 2022, un EP saisissant de maturité et technicité.

En portant un regard froid et référencé sur son environnement, qu’il distille dans des séquences introspectives et intimes sur sa vie de jeune...

Tout public
Présenté par CARTEL [BZH] en accord avec Bleu Citron.

Lineup

Luther

Venue

Antipode

75 Av. Jules Maniez, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:30 pm

