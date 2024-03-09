DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sam

Sala Clamores
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 12:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SAM es una banda de pop-rock nacida en 2019 en Murcia (España), formada por Richi Salmerón (voz y guitarra), Quique Salmerón (guitarra), Pablo Avellán (bajo) y Pablo Martos (batería).

En 2020 graba su primer EP, “Justo al Final”, que culmina con la public...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

SAM

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 pm

