Top track

Power 2 Tha People

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RAL Invites w/ narciss

Uebel & Gefährlich
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyHamburg
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Power 2 Tha People
Got a code?

About

RAL Invites w/ narciss

Uebel & Gefährlich

02.12.2023 / 23:30

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Narciss, DJ AYA

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.