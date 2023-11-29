Top track

Inside / Outside

Fütumche!, NOVLT, Strange Devotion

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7

About

Big Richard inhibits Paper Dress Vintage for the first time ever for one night of fresh, new music for your ears. Expect left-field rock, crazy fast punk and greasy indie from the bands on this bill.

Fütumche!

NOVLT

Strange Devotion

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Richard Records.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Fütumche!

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

