The Setfire Show Live (Ugly Sweater Edition)

Songbyrd
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ENERGY PRESENTS

THE SETFIRE SHOW LIVE ( UGLY SWEATER PARTY EDITION )

SUNDAY DECEMBER 17TH

LINEUP COMING SOON!

POWERED BY REEK X SUCKAFREE

ADVANCE TICKETS 10$

TICKET PRICE INCREASE DAY OF EVENT

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

