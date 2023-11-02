Top track

Current Joys (Night 2) with Your Angel in Los Angeles

The Vermont Hollywood
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
Los Angeles
$37.78

About

Minty Boi Presents:

Current Joys (Night 2) with Your Angel

The Vermont Hollywood

November 2nd 2023

all ages / 7:00pm

All ages

Presented by Minty Boi.

Lineup

Current Joys

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

