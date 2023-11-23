DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Closed for Thanksgiving

recordBar
Thu, 23 Nov, 12:00 am
Happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy the day and give thanks!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by recordBar.

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open12:00 am

