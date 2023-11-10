Top track

Gold Dust - Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Portal w/ Gkahn, Dj F, La Ind0

Siroco
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gold Dust - Radio Edit
Got a code?

About

Portal vuelve a Siroco con una propuesta férrea local invitando en esta ocasión a Gkahn, un gran héroe local asturiano. Una figura esencial en el norte, musicalmente impecable, que roza la deidad y que bien siendo conocido por todos sigue manteniendo...

Organizado por Siroco Club y Portal

Lineup

2
Gkahn, Harut Hov, DJ F and 2 more

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.