Wild Wind, Soft Breath (Club Late Music)

La Marbrerie
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €11.50

About

BABii (UK/live)

Bâtisseuse de mondes, aventurière électronique, artiste multidisciplinaire, BABii produit une musique délicate, entraînante et céleste dans laquelle se tissent en trame de fond les expériences de sa vie

BORA (FR/live)

BORA est une artist...

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

2
BABii, jjjacob, S280F and 2 more

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

