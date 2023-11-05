DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JAM SPETTACOLO D'IMPROVVISAZIONE TEATRALE

Spazio Polaresco
Sun, 5 Nov, 6:30 pm
TheatreBergamo
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
JAM è un format ad alta interazione con il pubblico.

Gli attori daranno vita a brevi improvvisazioni stimolati solo dalla fantasia e da piccoli input dati dal pubblico che sarà testimone e complice di momenti altamente comici, poetici, surreali e, come è...

DOC SERVIZI SOC. COOP.
Spazio Polaresco

Via del Polaresco, 15, 24129 Bergamo BG, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

