SUPERSTRUCTRE invite Bonnie Spacey, Austher & More

La Java
Thu, 23 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJParis
About

SUPERSTRUCTRE invite Bonnie Spacey / Austher / Karla Lynch / Prinze

Superstructure, c’est tout neuf, et ça débarque avec ses cartons à la Java le 23 Novembre. Dedans : un line-up 5 étoiles full Dark Disco / Italo venu des quatre coins de l’hexagone, vous...

Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

Bonnie Spacey, Karla Lynch

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

