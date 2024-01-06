DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lobsta B, Donnay Soldier, alterum

Phonox
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A night of donks, hardcore and hard dance sounds comes to Phonox this 2024. In quite a catch for the club, Lobsta B (the world's ultimate donk bootlegger) makes his club debut, alongside one of the most exciting producers in the scene, Hampstead Heath's ow...

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Lobsta B, Donnay Soldier

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

