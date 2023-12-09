DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Leatherette - "Small Talk" release show

Bronson
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dopo il debut album “Fiesta”, pubblicato nel 2022 da Bronson Recordings, i Leatherette sono pronti a spiccare il volo verso una nuova direzione.

Mixato da Chris Fullard, FOH engineer degli IDLES, e masterizzato da Adam Gonsalves al Telegraph Audio Masteri...

Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Lineup

Leatherette

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

