Samanta Yubero Lahoz - Birds in the Sky

Samyula y Juan Sánchez (Jan Uve) en concierto

El Forn de les Arts
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Disfruta de una experiencia musical única! Te invitamos a presenciar una cautivadora interpretación en vivo de música de Piano Neoclásico, una propuesta que te llevará a un mundo de emociones y relajación. Los pianistas y compositores, Samyula y Juan Sánch...

Organizado por ItaliaES.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

El Forn de les Arts

Carrer De Sant Gil 4, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:45 pm

