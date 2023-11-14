DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Erin Astra / Bailey

Hope and Anchor Islington
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Something big is happening…

The best way I can describe it is like one member said to me:

‘Tim - It’s like freshers week, every week, but better, with bands and stuff…’

and that’s how it’s been over the last 6 years since we created this group. It’s hon...

Presented by London Music Showcase.

Lineup

1
Bailey, Don't Wake the Neighbours, The Side Quest and 1 more

Venue

Hope and Anchor Islington

207 Upper Street, Islington, London, N1 1RL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.