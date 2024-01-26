DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hedera + Tamsin Elliott

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kings Place welcomes Hedera to the Future Folk series, a new Bristol-based quintet of instrumentalists brought together by a desire to lean into the slower and more delicate side of European folk traditions. Support comes from Tamsin Elliott, a multi-instr Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
Lineup

Tamsin Elliott, Hedera

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

