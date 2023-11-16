Top track

Eye for an Eye

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

The Answer

Islington Assembly Hall
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eye for an Eye
Got a code?

About

After seven long years, The Answer are back with their long awaited and highly anticipated new and seventh album, Sundowners, which captures the soul of a band intent on not just reigniting the spark but burning more brightly than ever before. These four I Read more

Presented by Action!

Lineup

The Answer, Kira Mac

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs