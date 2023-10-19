DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Empty Pockets, Alex McMurray and His Band

Saturn Bar
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Empty Pockets joined by

This is an 21+ event

The Saturn Bar

Lineup

The Empty Pockets

Venue

Saturn Bar

3067 St Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
240 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.