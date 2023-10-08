Top track

Triple O - Jesus Is My King

Triple O Live in London: Everything Left Unsaid

EartH
Sun, 8 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.32

About

This event will be taking place in EartH Hall.

The live concert recording for Triple O’s seminal project ‘Everything Left Unsaid’, an immersive musical experience journeying through a culture defining album

This is a 16+ event. Each under 18 must be acco

Presented by KeepBreathing Worldwide.

Lineup

Volney Morgan & New-Ye, Triple O

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

