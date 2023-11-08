Top track

Yaeji

Astra Kulturhaus
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
Raingurl
About

Yaeji ist eine aus Seoul stammende Produzentin, DJ und Sängerin aus NYC, deren introspektive, tanzbare Tracks sie zu einer globalen Ikone macht.

Nach ihrem Durchbruch mit ihrer Debüt-EP von 2017, die die Singles „Raingurl" und „Drink I'm Sippin On" den Du Read more

Präsentiert von Goodlive Artists GmbH & Co. KG

Lineup

Yaeji

Venue

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

