Föllakzoid + Kaukolampi

XOYO
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Föllakzoid + Kaukolampi

£18 - XOYO - 20th October 2023

Dominga is a Chilean musician and filmmaker; she founded her band Föllakzoid in 2007 and since then she has been touring and putting out some of the most mind bendi Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Föllakzoid, KAUKOLAMPI

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

