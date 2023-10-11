DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Geese

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Wed, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$18.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On a practical level, Geese are still the group we were introduced to in 2021: vocalist Cameron Winter, guitarist Gus Green, guitarist Foster Hudson, bassist Dom DiGesu, and drummer Max Bassin. But spiritually, Geese have returned as an entirely different Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

PACKS, Geese

Venue

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.