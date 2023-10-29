Top track

The Soup Dragons

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£33.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Returning to the live fray after an absence of over 30 YEARS the ORIGINAL LINEUP of Scottish psychedelic punk rockers

THE SOUP DRAGONS.

SEAN DICKSON, ROSS SINCLAIR, SUSHIL K DADE and JIM McCULLOCH are returning to play their back to basics effervescent g Read more

Live Nation presents...

Lineup

The Soup Dragons, BMX Bandits

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

