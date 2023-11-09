Top track

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2023 présente Ivorian Doll, Lojay

La Place
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€23

About

Avec plus de 61 millions de vues sur Youtube et 9 millions de likes sur Instagram et Tik Tok, la rappeuse ivoirienne Doll fait vraiment partie d'une ligue à part ! Sacrée "Queen Of Drill" par la BBC et première rappeuse à recevoir une plaque du GRM Daily, Read more

Présenté par La Place & Pitchfork Festival France.

Lineup

Ivorian Doll, Lojay

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

