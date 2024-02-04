Top track

Saints and Angels

The Sharon Shannon Trio

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22

About

A widely respected and deeply talented Irish musician, Sharon Shannon became known for broadening the horizons of traditional music in the 1980s and '90s.

Thoroughly versed in Irish music, she has not been afraid to mix her playing on accordion and fiddle...

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Sharon Shannon

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

