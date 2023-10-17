Top track

Honeyblood + Lux Lyall

Crofters Rights
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£15.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Honeyblood is the acclaimed rock-pop project centred around singer, songwriter and guitarist Stina Tweeddale.

Heavily championed by press and radio alike, Honeyblood has released three critically acclaimed albums – each Nominated for the Scottish Album of Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Lux Lyall, Honeyblood

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

