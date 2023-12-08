Top track

Opus Kink + Grandmas House + Langkamer

Thekla
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Opus Kink were formed in Brighton, England in 2018. Their blend of punk, jazz, sickly folk and rough country music is a unique prospect in the current musical landscape; their brass-led, darkly charged repertoire has garnered a growing cult reputation in B Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions, Gravy Train & DHP.

Lineup

Langkamer, Grandmas House, Opus Kink

Venue

Thekla

The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

