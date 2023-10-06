DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bewis de la Rosa

Sala Clamores
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26
Bewis de la Rosa es el proyecto musical de Beatriz del Monte, una artista interdisciplinar que apuesta por la investigación en todas sus vertientes. Inició su carrera profesional como bailarina y fue ampliando su rango de acción dentro de las artes vivas. Read more

Organizado por All Nighters

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

