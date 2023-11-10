Top track

Sleater-Kinney + U.S. Girls + more

Roundhouse
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £40.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sleater-Kinney + U.S. Girls + Black Belt Eagle Scout + Snõõper + M(h)aol + RVG

Presented By Pitchfork Festival London

Sleater-Kinney first emerged from Olympia, WA in 1994. The group’s 1 Read more

Lineup

3
RVG, M(h)aol, SNÕÕPER and 3 more

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open6:00 pm
