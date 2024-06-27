Top track

Pat Thomas

Norwich Arts Centre
Thu, 27 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The modern-day leaders of Ghanaian highlife music are back!

Strut is proud to announce Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band’s sophomore release ‘Obiaa!’, released on 20th September 2019. The album, produced again by Kwame Yeboah and Ben Abarbanel-Wolff at Love Read more

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Pat Thomas

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
260 capacity

