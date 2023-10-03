Top track

A Ladder

Gengahr

Trinity Centre, Bristol
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£17.60

Event information

This is a 14 + event (under 16s to be accompanied).

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Gengahr

Venue

Trinity Centre, Bristol

Trinity Centre, Trinity Road, Bristol, Avon BS2 0NW
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

