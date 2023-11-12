DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Holy Moly & The Crackers

The Crescent
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Holy Moly & The Crackers are the innovative and fiery folk-rockers from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in the North-East UK, who mash together unique flavours of americana, rock and indie with a punk-ish edge, and have become renowned for their blazing live shows.

Presented by Brudenell Social Club.

Lineup

Holy Moly & The Crackers

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

