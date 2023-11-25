Top track

Devon - I DONT WANT 2 B UR FRIEND

Devon

Bobiks
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
About

Devon has never let small-town life hold him back. In fact, the dreamy alt-pop songwriter’s hometown is his greatest muse. Born and raised in South West England in a bucolic village in the Forest of Dean, Devon went from singing Johnny Cash covers at the l Read more

Presented by Notion Live Events.

Lineup

Devon

Venue

Bobiks

125 Jesmond Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE2 1JY, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
60 capacity

