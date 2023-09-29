DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mike Viola Record Release Show

Pico Union Project
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:00 pm
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Mike Viola Record Release Show

W/ LA Exes

9/29/2023 at Pico Union Project

Mike Viola is a producer, musician, songwriter and singer. Viola may be best known for his work with Panic! at the Disco, Andrew Bird, Ryan Adams, Jenny Lewi Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mike Viola, L.A. Exes

Venue

Pico Union Project

1153 Valencia St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

