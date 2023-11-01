Top track

The Liquorice Experiment - How Many Lies

The Liquorice Experiment

Dabadaba
Wed, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

La banda de garage beat The Liquorice Experiment acaba de publicar su primer álbum How Many Lies con la discográfica madrileña @snaprecordsspain.

Los integrantes de The Liquorice Experiment mantienen una estrecha

relación con el país británico desde que Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

