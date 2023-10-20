Top track

Protest and Survive

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Discharge

New Cross Inn
Fri, 20 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Protest and Survive
Got a code?

About

Discharge

https://discharge.kingsroadmerch.com/

+ supports

Haest

https://linktr.ee/haest

Le Rox

https://linktr.ee/lerox.music

14+ (Under 16's to be accompanied)

Presented by New Cross Inn.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Le Rox, Haest, Discharge

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.