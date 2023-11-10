DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fondé par Jack Conte, leader des groupes Patreon et Pomplamoose, et son ami de toujours Ryan Lerman - guitariste et directeur artistique des projets de John Legend, Michael Bublé et Ben Folds (rien que ça), Scary Pockets est un explosion de funk hebdomadai
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.