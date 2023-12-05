Top track

Over My Shoulder

Matt Holubowksi + Salomé Leclerc

Le Hasard Ludique
Tue, 5 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rendez-vous le 05 décembre 2023 pour le concert de Matt Holubowski au Hasard Ludique.

La carrière de Matt Holubowski a vraiment décollé depuis l'auto-édition de Old Man en 2014, une collection de chansons folk inspirées par ses nombreux voyages et expérie...

Les personnes de moins de 16 ans doivent être accompagnées d'un adulte.
Présenté par Super!

Lineup

Matt Holubowski, Salomé Leclerc

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

