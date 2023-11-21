Top track

Katchi - Ofenbach vs. Nick Waterhouse

Nick Waterhouse

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Tue, 21 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

C'est un chanteur, musicien, compositeur, producteur, arrangeur Californien dont la sensibilité musicale se situe quelque part entre la Soul, le Rythm & Blues, le Rock Garage, le Rock Psyché et le Rock’n’Roll.

Depuis, la sortie de son premier album Time’s...

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

Lineup

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

