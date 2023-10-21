Top track

Guitar Wolf - 環七フィーバー

Guitar Wolf

New Cross Inn
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Guitar Wolf

“Don’t move needle, just red zone” – this quotation by Guitar Wolf during a recording session shows what Guitar Wolf is all about: Three guys and their dedication to true Rock’n Roll!

In contrast to many other rock bands, Guitar Wolf is truly Read more

Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions, Till The Wheels + New Cross Live.
Lineup

1
Martin Savage & The Jiggerz, Atomic Suplex, Bruno and the Outrageous Methods of Presentation and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

