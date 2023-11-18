Top track

Berson, Smolasty & @atutowy - Asfalt

SMOLASTY - SOLD OUT

The Underworld
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£43.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event is now SOLD OUT. Join the waiting list to be informed of any tickets.

Zapraszamy na koncert SMOLASTEGO w LONDYNIE !

Polski raper i producent muzyczny, którego nie trzeba specjalnie przedstawiać zagra dla Was materiał promujący jego najnowszy a Read more

Presented by Megik Events

Lineup

Smolasty

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
