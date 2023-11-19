Top track

Madison McFerrin - God Herself

Madison McFerrin

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

The genre-bending singer/songwriter, known for her understated yet emotionally open mix of a cappella, electronic pop, jazz, and soul, led to Questlove dubbing her early sound “soul-appella.”

Throughout her fruitful independent career, spanning three EPs

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

