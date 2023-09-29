Top track

Random Hand - Pack It Up

Random Hand

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£17.82

Random Hand - Pack It Up
About

20 years in, and top of their game, Random Hand are coming in hot with their fifth album! Their bodies may be creaking and grey’s beginning to show, but the vitality and relevance of their music isn’t changing one bit. Refined and confident, this album is Read more

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Lineup

Random Hand

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

